Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.56. The stock had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

