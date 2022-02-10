Hookipa Pharma Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

