Hookipa Pharma Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.