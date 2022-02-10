Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0933 on Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Hord has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $816,202.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.59 or 0.07080316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.90 or 0.99518574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006098 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,701,454 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

