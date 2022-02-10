Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by 60.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of HLI opened at $112.96 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

