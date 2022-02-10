Howdoo Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1,898.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00103249 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 466,312,946 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.