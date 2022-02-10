Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,744 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after buying an additional 269,830 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $10,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.