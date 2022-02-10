HSBC Lowers Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) to Hold

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NLLSF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 13.00 to 10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

