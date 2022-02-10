Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.28 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,183,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,023,673,000 after buying an additional 200,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $994,663,000 after buying an additional 733,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,849,000 after buying an additional 849,912 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

