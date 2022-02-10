Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $173.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.03 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.