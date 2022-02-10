Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

