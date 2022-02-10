Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 137,500 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $7,323,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

OWL stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

