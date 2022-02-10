Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($65.63) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.01) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.85 ($72.25).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €57.94 ($66.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €28.05 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.94).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

