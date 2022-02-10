Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($65.63) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.01) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.85 ($72.25).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €57.94 ($66.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €28.05 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.94).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

