Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Shares Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.30.
About Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX)
