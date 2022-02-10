I/O Coin Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $76.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,396,630 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

