Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $40.00. Ichor shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 2,697 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ichor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.