ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 23,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,189. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,201 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 124,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

