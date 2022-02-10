ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 23,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,189. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.
ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
