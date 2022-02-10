IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDXX stock opened at $531.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.97. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

