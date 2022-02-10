IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.98

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.98 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.91). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.91), with a volume of 933,245 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDOX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.05) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £300.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

