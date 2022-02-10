iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IHRT opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.24.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

