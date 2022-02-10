II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of IIVI opened at $68.25 on Thursday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About II-VI
II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.
