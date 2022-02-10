II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $68.25 on Thursday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

