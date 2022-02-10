Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Sells $34,435,726.16 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:ITW opened at $226.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
