Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Sells $34,435,726.16 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ITW opened at $226.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

