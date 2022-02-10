iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

NASDAQ IMBI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 132,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

