ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

