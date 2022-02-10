Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Impinj updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $16.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.72. 28,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Impinj by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Impinj by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Impinj by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

