Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Independence were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACQR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

ACQR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

