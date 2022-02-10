Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of IBA opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

