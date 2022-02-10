Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.59) to GBX 665 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.65) to GBX 670 ($9.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.72).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 573.20 ($7.75) on Tuesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 527.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.94.

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($66,125.76).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

