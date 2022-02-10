Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 635 ($8.59) to GBX 665 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.65) to GBX 670 ($9.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.72).
Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 573.20 ($7.75) on Tuesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 527.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.94.
About Informa
Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.