InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.97 million.
Shares of INMD opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.79.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
