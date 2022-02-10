InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.97 million.

Shares of INMD opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

