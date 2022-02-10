Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $15.83

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $17.76. Innoviva shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 7,762 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

