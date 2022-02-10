Insider Buying: Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Insider Acquires £100,719.36 in Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon bought 159,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £100,719.36 ($136,199.27).

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.29. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.81). The firm has a market cap of £46.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

