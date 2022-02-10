Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $11,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 236,615 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.63.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $264,771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $987,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $14,797,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.