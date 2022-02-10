Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells 630 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $179.91. The company had a trading volume of 174,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,441. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

