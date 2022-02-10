Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXDO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

