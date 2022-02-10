Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

