Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 3,317 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.

On Friday, January 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66.

LendingClub stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

