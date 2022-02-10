Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells 12,447 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MAS traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,294. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

