Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MLI opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

