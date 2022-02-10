Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MLI opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.