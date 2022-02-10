Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 1,151 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $19,175.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.