Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 10,285 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

