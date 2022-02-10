Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.650-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS.

NSIT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. 1,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,635 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

