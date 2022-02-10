Insmed (INSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INSM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insmed stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

