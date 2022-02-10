Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$201.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.06. 797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $112.63 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

