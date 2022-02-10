Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.62 billion.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 2,334,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,770,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

