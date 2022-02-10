InterDigital (IDCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDCC opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 26.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

