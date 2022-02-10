International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.