International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

