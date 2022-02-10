Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

IPG stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 484,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

