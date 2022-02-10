Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Repurchase $400.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE IPG traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,171,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

