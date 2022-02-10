Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of IVAC opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intevac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intevac by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intevac by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

