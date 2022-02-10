Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of IVAC opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intevac (IVAC)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.