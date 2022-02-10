Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) & Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Financial Comparison

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Otonomy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $22.81 million 187.68 -$227.01 million ($3.21) -16.37 Otonomy $270,000.00 432.46 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.54

Otonomy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Otonomy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -367.06% -44.88% -40.26% Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Otonomy has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 179.13%. Given Otonomy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Otonomy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

