Invesco Ltd. Buys 13,665 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.49% of Deere & Company worth $509,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock opened at $395.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average of $359.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

